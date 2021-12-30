Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,525. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

