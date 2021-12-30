$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

