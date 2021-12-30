Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 755,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

