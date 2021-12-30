Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $940,500.07 and $737,287.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.00 or 0.07844841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.76 or 1.00051687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

