Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $648.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

