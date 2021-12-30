Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,817 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $93,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 755,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,147,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,461,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 22,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.