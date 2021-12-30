Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 1,035 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day moving average is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

