Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.