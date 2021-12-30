Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $278.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

