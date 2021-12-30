Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $278.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

