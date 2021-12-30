SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $16.88 million and $2,977.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,374.61 or 1.00963502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00066082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00281729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00426113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00152662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

