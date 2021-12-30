AMATEN One Day Volume Reaches $543.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.01 million and $543.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006950 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

