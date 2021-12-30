Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,321. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

