MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,516. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

