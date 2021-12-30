MetaHash Hits One Day Volume of $650,045.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and $650,045.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.53 or 0.07810149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.79 or 0.99982682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008065 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,164,557,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,184,838 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

