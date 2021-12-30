Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.53 or 0.07810149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.79 or 0.99982682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.