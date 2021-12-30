Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.35. 222,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,014. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

