Artfinity (AT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,279.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $135,931.69 and $1,279.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe.

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

