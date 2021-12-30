Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BGRY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,329. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

