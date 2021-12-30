Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $247.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

