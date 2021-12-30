Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

