Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.04. 66,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,071. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

