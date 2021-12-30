Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,504 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $47,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,287. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

