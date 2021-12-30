Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ycg LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,171. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

