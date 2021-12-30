Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.53 or 0.07810149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.79 or 0.99982682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

