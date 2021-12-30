Lincoln National Corp Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. 13,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

