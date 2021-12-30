Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $83.48. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,615. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

