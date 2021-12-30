Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.61. 6,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

