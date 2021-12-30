170 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $469.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day moving average of $433.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

