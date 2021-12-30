Choate Investment Advisors Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77.

