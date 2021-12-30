BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Hits $832,681.77

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $832,681.77 and $8.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000963 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.