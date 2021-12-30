Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

