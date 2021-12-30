iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

