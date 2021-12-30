The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,295 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

