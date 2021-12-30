Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,536 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

