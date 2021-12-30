78,693 Shares in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Bought by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,901,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $63,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

