JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $909,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

DHR opened at $326.58 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

