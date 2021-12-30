Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $837.54. 1,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.02 and its 200-day moving average is $815.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

