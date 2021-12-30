Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,097.78. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,901.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,701.08. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

