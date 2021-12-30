Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.