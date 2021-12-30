Genaro Network (GNX) Hits Market Cap of $8.76 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $387,151.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

