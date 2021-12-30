Oddz Trading Down 21.6% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $401,494.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.