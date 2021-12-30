iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

IVV opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

