iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

