Request Market Capitalization Achieves $381.74 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Request has a total market cap of $381.74 million and approximately $73.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

