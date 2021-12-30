Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.
KIRK traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 328,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,352. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 46.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
KIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
