Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

KIRK traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 328,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,352. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 46.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

