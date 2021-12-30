Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

