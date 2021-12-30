Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 499 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

