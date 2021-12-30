AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

