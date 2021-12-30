WorkQuest Token Hits Market Cap of $752,065.16 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $752,065.16 and $268,713.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006962 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,979,988 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

